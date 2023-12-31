YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRM traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.14. 3,706,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,612. The company has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.36 and a 52 week high of $268.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $3,042,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,426,176.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,131,297 shares of company stock valued at $271,598,291 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

