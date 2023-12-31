YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 365,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $262.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $208.04 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

