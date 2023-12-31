Zambesigold Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $25.19 million and $127,968.27 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.

Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

