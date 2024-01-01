10,100 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 76.1% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $81.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

