12,625 Shares in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Bought by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth $145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,589,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of VMD stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.01.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

(Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.