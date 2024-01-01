2,100 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $74.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

