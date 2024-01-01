3,000 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Humana comprises approximately 2.3% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Humana stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $457.81. 804,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $489.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

