30,875 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Down 0.1 %

GSK stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

