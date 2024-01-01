3,793 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $555.05. 203,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,654. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $568.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

