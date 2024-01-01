3,800 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $259.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

