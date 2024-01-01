5,960 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Purchased by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.95.
Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line
In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.4 %
ODFL traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $405.33. The stock had a trading volume of 387,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,048. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.99 and a 1-year high of $438.05.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
