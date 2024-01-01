6,300 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $493,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $185,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $137.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.08. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $157.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

