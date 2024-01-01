Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 4.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $110.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,810. The firm has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

