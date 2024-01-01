Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.40.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
