Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 752,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 83,332 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 121,969 shares during the period. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

