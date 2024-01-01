Accurate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after buying an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

