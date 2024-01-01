Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $768,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Walmart by 188.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 100.9% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,469 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.65 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $1,531,339.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,945,356.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

