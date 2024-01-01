Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135,443 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $5.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Overseas Shipholding Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,320,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 24,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $115,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,659,770.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,296 shares in the company, valued at $11,320,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,987 shares of company stock valued at $602,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

