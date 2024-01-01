Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,440,979.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $451.11 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $469.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.14 and a 200 day moving average of $372.41.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

