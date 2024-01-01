Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 144.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

Adobe stock opened at $596.60 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $589.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.