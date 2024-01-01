aelf (ELF) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $411.50 million and $16.09 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001962 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000887 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,179,981 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

