AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $89.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

