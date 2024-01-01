Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

