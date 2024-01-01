Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Airgain has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airgain Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Articles

