Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Airgain has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.82.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
