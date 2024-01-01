Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,313,500 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 3,210,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,189.2 days.

Aker BP ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKRBF traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016. Aker BP ASA was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

