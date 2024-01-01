Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $144.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

