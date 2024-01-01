Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in December

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,697,500 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 1,971,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.3 days.

Alfa Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,505. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

