AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $195.00 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $154.04 and a one year high of $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.08.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

