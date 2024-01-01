American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Resources by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 412,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,595 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Resources by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of American Resources by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. American Resources has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 95.82% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on American Resources from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

