Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,200 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 188,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ames National by 45.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ames National by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ames National by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ames National by 38.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ames National by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Stock Performance

Ames National stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Ames National Announces Dividend

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ames National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

