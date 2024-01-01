Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,001,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,810 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $269,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $219,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.4% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

AMGN stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.02. 1,766,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,342. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $289.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

