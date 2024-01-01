Analysts Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Target Price at $53.85

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $54.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

