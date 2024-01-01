Analysts Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Price Target at $15.09

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

M has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

NYSE:M opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,037,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,825 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

