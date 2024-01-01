Analysts Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Target Price at $75.58

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.58.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $66.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. MetLife has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

