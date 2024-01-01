Analyzing Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) and RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) and RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Spanish Broadcasting System and RTL Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 N/A RTL Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spanish Broadcasting System $168.03 million 0.03 -$4.82 million ($4.89) -0.15 RTL Group N/A N/A N/A $0.42 8.67

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and RTL Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RTL Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spanish Broadcasting System. Spanish Broadcasting System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RTL Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of RTL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and RTL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spanish Broadcasting System -29.35% -34.25% -0.31% RTL Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RTL Group beats Spanish Broadcasting System on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It also owns and operates radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately affiliate radio stations; and television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. In addition, the company produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Further, it offers Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Urbano format genres through its radio stations; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, news, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About RTL Group

RTL Group S.A., an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg. The Groupe M6 segment operates television channels; radio stations; and digital services. The Fremantle segment is involved in the content production comprising of distribution and licensing business. The RTL Nederland segment operates free-to-air television channels; an independent news organization, Videoland, a streaming service; digital pay-TV channels; and the digital weather platform. The Other segment operates RTL play, a streaming service; RTL Today Radio, 24-hour English radio station; Broadcasting Center Europe; We Are Era; RTL Luxembourg; RTL Radio Letzebuerg; and RTL Tele Letzebuerg. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. RTL Group S.A. is a subsidiary of Bertelsmann Capital Holding GmbH.

