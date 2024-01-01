Ankr Price Reaches $0.0286 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $286.45 million and approximately $19.06 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00020839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.29 or 1.00021157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010609 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00189310 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02828204 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $20,934,532.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

