ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,366,600 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 9,750,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,138.8 days.

OTCMKTS ANPDF traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $9.35. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

