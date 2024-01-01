ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,366,600 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 9,750,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,138.8 days.
ANTA Sports Products Trading Down 3.0 %
OTCMKTS ANPDF traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $9.35. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About ANTA Sports Products
