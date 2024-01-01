Apollo Currency (APL) Tops One Day Volume of $303,216.75

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $303,216.75 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00093100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00032083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00025580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

