Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $296,849.11 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00094368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00025659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005795 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

