ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MT

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MT opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.89. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Free Report

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.