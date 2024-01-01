ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 251,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,404,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,769,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,177,129. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

