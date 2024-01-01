Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.9 %

ARW opened at $122.25 on Monday. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $147.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,212,000 after buying an additional 206,939 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,362,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,063,000 after purchasing an additional 259,090 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.