Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Down 29.7% in December

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 419,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Artemis Gold Stock Down 2.1 %
About Artemis Gold
Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It also holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.
