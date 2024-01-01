Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Aryzta Stock Performance

Aryzta stock remained flat at $0.87 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Aryzta has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $0.93.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

