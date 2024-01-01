Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Aryzta Stock Performance
Aryzta stock remained flat at $0.87 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Aryzta has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $0.93.
Aryzta Company Profile
