ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Down 36.4% in December

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 1.5 %

ASA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.06. 138,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASA Gold and Precious Metals

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $176,087.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,052,209 shares in the company, valued at $27,786,909.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Alexander Merk purchased 24,400 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $380,152.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 85,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,829.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $176,087.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,052,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,786,909.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 709,087 shares of company stock worth $10,578,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $90,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

