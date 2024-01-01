AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s Largest Position

Foresight Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises about 10.1% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $18,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 63,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after acquiring an additional 809,779 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at $67.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

