Aua Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,433 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.23.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

