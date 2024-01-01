Aua Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 679,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $828.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $789.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $747.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $759.00.

Read Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.