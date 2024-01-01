Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $21.28 on Monday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

