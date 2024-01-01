Audius (AUDIO) Hits Market Cap of $307.00 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $307.00 million and approximately $13.61 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,227,735,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,308,120 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

