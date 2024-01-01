Austin Asset Management Co Inc Increases Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $866,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 175,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,076. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $57.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

